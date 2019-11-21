Ramnarine takes credit for deepwater gas boost

Kevin Ramnarine

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine has said a big increase in potential gas reserves in deep waters, indicated in the 2018 Ryder Scott Report, was due to incentives put in place by the former People’s Partnership administration.

He spoke to Newsday yesterday after the Ministry of Energy briefed the media and energy companies on Ryder Scott findings.

He said, “The story here is that deep water is making a difference. It all looks the same except for the exploration resources.”

“Exploration” reserves are those suggested by seismic surveys but yet to be actually found by drilling by an exploration well.

On the deepwater campaign, Ramanrine commented, “In examining the numbers presented by Ryder Scott, what is obvious is that BHP’s deepwater campaign is playing a significant role in changing our exploration resources from the 2016 numbers to the big numbers of the past two years.”

The Ryder Scott report said TT’s exploration resource grew from 43,052 billion cubic feet in 2016 to 57,245 bcf the year after, to 52,997 bcf in 2018.

Ramnarine calculated the sum of the three Ps (proven, probable and possible) seems to have stabilised over the last three years, 2016-2018.

“This was because of the drilling BP has done in the Columbus Basin and the discoveries like Macadamia and Savannah, plus the TROC programme.

“As the former minister of energy, I’d say that all this was the result of the fiscal incentives that were provided to companies like BP and BHP between 2011 and 2015, which motivated them to invest.

“They would not have gone out into deep water and invested heavily unless the ministry had changed the way it handled bid rounds and the fiscal regime for deep water.”

Ramnarine said the accelerated capital allowance for energy firms – which has been greatly criticised by this government – cannot be divorced from BP’s success over the last two years, including the discoveries of Macadamia and Savannah.

These two fields together have about two trillion cubic feet of gas, with BP also recently discovering the new Ginger field off southeast Trinidad.

“I would say there are a lot of bright spots on the horizon coming out of exploration,” Ramnarine said.“The biggest hope for the country is BHP in deep water and their development of the exploration potential.

“As a country, we have something to look forward to.”