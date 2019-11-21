Put children first Kamla on Universal Children's Day

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

AS the world celebrated Universal Children’s Day 2019 on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a call to put children first. She said it is a day to recommit to advancing the rights of children and improving child welfare.

“Even as we mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, we recognise that there still so much to do for our nation’s children.”

In a statement commemorating the occasion, she said the day offers an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for them.

“We are called upon as a citizenry to refocus our energies, efforts and resources towards fulfilling the requirements of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“As a nation we are called to renew our commitment to the principles of child enrichment and enlightenment.”

She said this could be done through four core principles of the convention inclusive of non-discrimination, devotion to the best interest of the child, the right of life, survival and development, respect for the views of the child and right to participate

“Sadly, when we look at our country today, we see that these principles are being flouted by some of those entrusted with the care of children.

“Therefore, as I commend all those valiant NGOs and individuals who have taken child welfare to the core of their efforts, I call on all citizens to come together, hand in hand to create the systems, environment and framework needed to ensure all children achieve their true potential.”

She said children are the future leaders, each special, talented and valuable with a role to play in the country’s development.

She recalled her administration’s focus on child development was manifested in the creation of the Ministry of Gender, Youth ad Child Development, “as it was our view that this required just as much attention as the economic and social development.”

She said it is unfortunate that many of the initiatives introduced by her PP government have been stopped including policies to integrate technology in the classroom, and to equip children with much-needed skills for the future.

“(Universal Children’s Day) is a day where, as citizens, we must all reflect on how our words, deeds and actions have or will impact in the progression of our children. We must temper our actions so as to ensure that they work in tandem with the creation of safe and secure spaces which will allow for all children to achieve their goals.

“Let us use this special day to reinforce that no child is born without skill or talent, and it is our responsibility to inspire them to proudly utilise their unique gifts for the betterment of our nation.

She urged all citizens to continue to show children how important and loved they are.

“Protect them and cherish them,” she said.