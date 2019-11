Police patrol finds dead man in Beetham

Police on patrol found a dead man in Beetham Gardens on Thursday afternoon.

They said officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol at 13th Street, Beetham Estate,near Hell Yard, at around 3 pm, when they found the body of Paul Timothy Adams near a drain.

Police said residents told them a man beat him and left him in the road.

More as this becomes available.