PNM/UNC now and forever

THE EDITOR: My mantra, the PNM/UNC forever, matters now more than ever. What can small third political parties achieve? Is naming them and shaming them a useless exercise? They are all disgruntled offshoots of the red and yellow jersey-wearing parents. Like teenagers flexing their muscles but still eating food from the kitchen and giving fresh talk.

The leaders of each small party harbour visions of ultimately becoming Prime Minister. Admit it, the promises of betterment for all ring hollow when you know that the dream of fame is uppermost. At this present point in time, even banded together, their political appeal cannot exceed the pull of the PNM/UNC.

At the level of local government elections on December 2, we will see if the long-established Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) and Congress of the People (COP) will achieve meaningful traction. Dare they really hope to dream of sufficient political muscle in yet another winner-takes-all confrontation?

At the general election, every single political party, large, medium or small, will promise exactly the same political nirvana. No crime, 100 per cent employment, plenty food and prosperity. Good healthcare, flowing water, successful business ventures, etcetera, etcetera.

Sufficient educated and employable believers, movers and shakers, well-known and respected business individuals must be in tow in order to demonstrate the ability to form a workable government.

Because we are a small, third-world country of some 1.4 million citizens, a few more million people will be necessary to guarantee the machinations of Cambridge Analytica playing out successfully. PNM/UNC for now, PNM/UNC forever.

LYNETTE JOSEPH,

Diego Martin