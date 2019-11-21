Pentecostal L&L ace tourism quiz

Penetecostal Light and Life Foundation team with their trophy and prizes for winning the schools tourism quiz hosted by the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation. Administrator Selma Graham, background, handed out the awards on Wednesday. - Kieron McDougall

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation Primary School is the 2019 Community Tourism Primary School Awareness Quiz champion of the THA Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation.This is the second consecutive year that the school, in Smithfield, Scarborough, has taken this title.

The Community Tourism Primary School Awareness Quiz is now in its third year, said moderator Juliette James. It ran for two weeks and was divided into two zones; Tobago East and Tobago West.

The second spot was taken by Tablepiece Government Primary School, and third place went to St Andrew’s Anglican. Bethesda Government Primary School settled for the fourth spot.

During the final round of the heated quiz, at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility on Wednesday, there were four rounds of team questions with each correct answer earning ten points. Individuals and teams were given one minute to answer the questions, with a bell ringing at the end of the minute. There was a general knowledge round of questions and a round of tourism questions.

Speaking during the prize-giving function, immediately after the competition, tourism manager Lenora Balfour said the quiz is steadily growing as more and more schools are showing interest.

“I am always heartened by the initiatives that encourage students; learning and increase educational awareness, especially when it is centred around Destination Tobago.

“It is important that we empower our students who are also residents of this beautiful island with the accurate knowledge of Tobago to become outstanding local ambassadors and effective future leaders.”

The division’s administrator, Selma Graham, said tourism continues to be one of the key industry earners that drive the island’s economy, and ensuring its continued sustainability is of paramount importance, especially for future generations.

“I am proud to state that the competition has grown significantly, with over 100 participants from 32 primary schools across the island. Over the past two weeks, you (the students) have shown great showmanship, as you respectivey did your best to bring home the winning title to your respective schools.

“There is a popular scripture, found in Proverbs, that states: 'Train up a child in the way that he should go and when he is old, he would not depart from it.'

"I am therefore hopeful that following this competition, the content learnt throughout this quiz stays with the students even as they advance beyond the primary-school level. I am also encouraging the parents and teachers to continue to motivate these eager minds to be positive contributors within the tourism industry,” she said.