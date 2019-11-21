Over 500 crimes reported on TTPS app in 20 days

File photo: Commissioner Griffith, left, jokes with Sgt Ashraf Ali and Ag Supt Wendell Lucas, right, on November 7 after the weekly police press briefing in Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

THE TTPS app has been the point of contact for over 500 crime reports, police public information officer Wayne Mystar said on Wednesday, during the weekly press briefing in Port of Spain.

Mystar said since its release on November 1, officers at the Operational Command Centre have responded to 562 crime reports made via the app.

He said many of the reports include photographic evidence captured by citizens and are being investigated. Among them are 26 reports of robbery, 20 reports of guns and narcotics, ten on child-related crimes, five on kidnappings and five on murders.

“Citizens can feel safer with the TTPS app, as we give you the technology to call for emergency help at the click of a button in times of personal danger,” Mystar said.

Mystar promised the police would respond to all emergency calls and will deal with criminals that seek to do harm.

“We encourage all citizens everywhere to download the TTPS app and give us a presence in your homes, communities and businesses, so we can partner with you to establish a crime-free TT.”

The app can be found in the Google Play store.