New ballots to be issued

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has said new ballot papers for special electors will be reissued on Thursday.

In a statement, the EBC said the prescribed procedure was not followed on Wednesday during the issuance of ballot papers for these electors in certain electoral districts.

In accordance with Election Rule 22(7) of the Representation of the People Act, the commission said the government printer will be required "to destroy the defective ballots and provide certification of same."

To maintain the integrity of the process, the EBC said new ballot papers will be issued to special electors in the affected districts. Returning officers have been told to make the necessary arrangements.

The EBC also said that no special elector has received a special ballot paper as yet. Voting for special electors in the December 2 local government elections will take place on Monday at the offices of the respective returning districts or from Tuesday at special polling stations established by the EBC for that purpose.

Special electors include people who may not be able to vote on December 2 because they are employed in an essential service. Members of the protective services fall within this category. The affected districts are: Corinth/Cedar Hill, Inverness/Princess Town South, Balmain/Calcutta No 2, Freeport/Chickland, St Mary’s/Carlsen Field, California/Pt Lisas, Brechin Castle/Esperanza, Perseverance/Waterloo, Ben Lomond/Hardbargain/Williamsville, Marabella East, Marabella South/Vistabella, Marabella West, Caparo/Mamoral, Piparo/San Pedro/Tabaquite, Bronte,

Debe East/L’Esperance/Union Hall, Auzonville/Tunapuna, Maracas/Santa Margarita, Valencia East/Toco, Valencia West, Manzanilla/Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande South, Vega De Oropouche,

Aranguez/Warner Village, Barataria, El Socorro/Aranguez North, St Ann’s/Cascade/Mon Repos West, St Barb’s/Chinapoo,Petit Bourg/Mt Lambert/Champs Fleurs, San Juan East, San Juan West, Hindustan/St Mary’s, New Grant/Tableland, Cap-de-Ville/Fanny Village, Hollywood, New Village, Kelly Village/Warrenville, Valsayn/St Joseph, Caledonia/Upper Malick and Morvant.