Men need help too Charles: Blue Room to help treat mind, body

PROUD MOMENT: Unveiling the commemorative stone at the commissioning of the Blue Room on Tuesday are (from left) TRHA CEO Sheldon Cyrus, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, Health and Wellness Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington and founder of BMEN Organisation Michael Stewart on Tuesday in Scarborough. - DAVID REID

History was created on Tuesday with the opening of a health and wellness facility dedicated exclusively to men. Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, citing the proliferation of issues that affect men's health daily, said boys and men will finally be getting the necessary support they need.

The Men's Health and Wellness Clinic Blue Room, at the site of the old Scarborough Hospital, Fort King George, Scarborough, is an initiative of the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), National Union of Government and Federated Workers and BMEN Organisation.

The commissioning of the clinic, which coincided with the International Men's Day observance, came six months after the establishment of the Women's Health Service/Pink Room and Breast Health Clinic at Louis D'Or, East Tobago.

The Pink Room seeks to improve the quality of life for women on the island through prevention, public awareness and control strategies related to breast cancer and other women's-health issues.

In delivering the feature address at the opening of the men's clinic, Charles said the facility will not only address prostate cancer and lifestyles diseases, like hypertension and diabetes, but also mental, emotional and psychological issues.

"You know, today, with the stresses of life, our mental health is very important and we must pay attention to it," he said.

"So that even as we talk about the statistics for prostate cancer for example, how alarming it is, and the statistics that point to hypertension of high blood pressure and how alarming it is, we also have to pay attention to our psychological and emotional well-being."

Charles said there is need for men to manage their work and family lives in such a way as to maintain their mental health and balance.

Reflecting on the theme of this year's International Men's Day observance, Making A Difference For Men and Boys, Charles said there must also be a commitment to change the status quo.

"It is about us making practical improvement in the lives that our boys and men will lead, in essence, doing what we are doing here this morning."

He added: "This work is about making a difference so that we can be different."

Charles also urged men to challenge some of what he called the "limiting stereotypes" attached to traditional male/female roles.

"The world is changing and just as how we talk partnership, successful marriages or relationships today are facilitated by a sharing of roles and responsibilities between man and woman."

He added men must also equip themselves with the knowledge of the expressions and behaviours that are toxic and disassociate themselves from such attitudes.

"We have to continue to provide positive role models and mentors who are accessible and can lend real guidance and support."

Charles said while "commemorative days (such as International Men's Day) will always mark our calendars," there is urgent need to move beyond routine celebrations and events to genuine action in bringing about change.

"What I really want us to do is to espouse or talk about the values and advocate for the changes that these days truly require. In other words, go beyond the day or the month that has been pinpointed to celebrate. I am of the view that this is necessary if we want to experience lasting change.

"So, from today, let us aim to give our boys and men genuine support."

In her address, Dr Agatha Carrrington, Secretary for Health, Wellness and Development, said apart from health issues, the Blue Room clinic will address social issues through the creation of a safe space for men.

Describing it as a "one-stop shop," she said the clinic will promote an enabling environment for men to discuss issues that would not normally be addressed in other fora.

"We believe that this space has to create the kind intimacy allowing for men to talk to men."

The Blue Room's services include therapeutic counselling, health promotion and disease prevention, physical exercise, a 24-hour hotline, a media room for the discussion of work and workplace issues and mediation.

Carrington said established men's organisations will conduct group sessions from time to time.

She added medical and nursing support will also be provided six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between 7 am and 7pm.

Carrington said professionals from her division, the TRHA and the NUGFW, are expected to participate in the initiative.

She made it clear the Blue Room is not a duplicate of any service in TT, and said, "We know that there have been commentators pushing back. But as of today, we will push back the pushbacks."

BEMEN president Michael Stewart, Single Fathers' Association president Rhondell Feeles and NUGFW representative Kenneth Thomas also spoke at the launch.