HDC mum on apt costs

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) played their cards close to their chest when Newsday asked for details of their re-issued request for proposals (RFPs) to build public housing at South Quay, Port of Spain and Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando.

Newsday asked the total allocation for the project, the numbers of housing units and the cost of each. A recent paid press ad invited companies to pay $5,000 to buy documents from the HDC.

The Prime Minister in September had cancelled the HDC’s US$72 million contract with the China Gezhouba Group to build 5,000 housing units across TT, including 235 units at Lady Hailes Avenue and 204 units at South Quay. Dr Rowley said Cabinet and China Gezhouba Group had a framework agreement after which the HDC inked a contract with the Chinese which ultimately did not meet Cabinet’s approval.

The HDC recently replied to Newsday.

“In an effort to provide as many quality, affordable housing solutions for the low and middle income families on the public housing database as possible, the HDC intends to explore a number of initiatives inclusive of design build finance arrangements with suitably qualified firms, be they local or international, individual or joint venture.”

As such, the HDC has advertised its RFP to assist them achieve that objective. “The HDC does not wish to comment, at this time, on the intricacies of these projects as it may compromise the integrity of the process.

“Once proposals are received and a decision has been made on the successful bidder, the necessary communication will be made.”