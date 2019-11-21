Four in court for Cocoyea robbery
FOUR men from Laventille appeared in the San Fernando magistrates’ court on Wednesday charged with Friday night's attempted robbery at a grocery in Cocoyea Village.
They are Barry Fraser, 27, Simon Nessy, 27, Carang Mason, 26 and Saeed Lewis, 24. The four are from Trou Macaque, Laventille.
They appeared at about 2 pm before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor, who read four charges to them. The first was that they robbed Fujian Supermarket, at Fran Street, of $3,300, four bottles of whisky, two bottles of Hennessey, 17 bottles of White Oak and 24 bottles of puncheon rum.
The rest were that they were in possession of a Baretta gun, nine rounds of ammunition and a weapon to endanger life.
The charges stemmed from a robbery at the grocery at about 9.30 pm.
PC Ramdass of the San Fernando CID laid the charges indictably and as a result, the men were not called upon to plead.
Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail on the ground that a computerised criminal record tracing was not available on Wednesday. It was necessary, he added, given the nature of the charges.
Connor remanded the four into custody to reappear on Friday.
