Erphaan celebrates life, soca with Grateful concert

- Joan Rampersad

The much-anticipated Grateful concert scheduled to take place at the Anchorage, Chaguaramas, on Friday night will mark the end of a productive and successful year for soca star Erphaan Alves.

He is also set to celebrate his 28th birthday the following day.

The concert, which is in its eighth year, promises to be one of the largest s yet, featuring all-star line-up of soca artistes like Nailah Blackman, Preedy and Sekon Sta.

Newsday spoke to the Soca Global hitmaker, who said the concert is also his way of paying tribute to his alma mater, St George's College, as well as thanking all the people and partners who have supported him.

He added, "I really want to improve the quality of the concert experience. Those who would have attended the previous concerts would definitely be able to see a big improvement in the quality of the production and drive from my team and myself. I'm just thankful and as the event is titled, I'm just really grateful.

"The idea of pushing soca music global is a central theme to the concert and we really want to push the envelope to produce better-quality events. Part of the proceeds go the St George's College music fund that I founded a few years ago."

Grateful is just one of the events to close off 2019 and marks the build-up to next year's Carnival celebrations. But it's meant to be more than just another fete. Alves it's also a platform for the next generation of soca artistes to showcase their talents.