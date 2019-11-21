Erin farmers sue over incomplete bridge

Jackson Trace Buenos Ayres bridge -

THE incomplete bridge at Jackson Trace Buenos Ayres has left farmers stranded and counting their losses.

President of the Erin District Agricultural Society Keith Herbert has sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Rural Development Company of TT Ltd, threatening a lawsuit if the bridge is not completed.

The letter was sent on Tuesday on behalf of 100 farmers of Jackson Trace. The trace is the only access road to plant and reap their crops. Some time ago a contractor was given a contract to build the concrete bridge, and work started.

Attorney Stephen Boodram said on Herbert’s behalf that over the past weeks, construction had stalled.

Photos attached to the letter, which named the contracting company, show a dug-out pathway that is waterlogged owing to recent rainfall.

The letter said farmers accessing their agricultural land had suffered damage to their vehicles. Herbert is claiming $3,800 for repairs to his pickup.

“On behalf of my clients, I am calling upon your company, since it is the policy of government to assist distressed communities in rural areas with alleviating their problems associated with their lands, to complete the project and compensate them for their losses,” Boodram said.

The letter threatened that if within 14 days there is no reply to the farmers’ plight, legal action will be filed against the development company for damages. The farmers are seeking a judge’s order to compel the company to complete the bridge.