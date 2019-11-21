Don't hide behind asterisks

THE EDITOR: The local government election campaign has now become a battleground over the contents of Christopher Wylie`s book ‘Mindf--k”.

It is the first time that I have seen a book’s title missing letters and an asterisk inserted. It leaves me to wonder what is in the mind of the writer in leaving out the letters. There are only two vowels that can be inserted to complete the word and in both cases, they carry what I consider to be the same dirty meaning.

Was the intention of the writer to appeal to readers with dirty minds? It says much about the credibility of the writer.

IMAM IQBAL HYDAL

Felicity