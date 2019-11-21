N Touch
Friday 22 November 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Don't hide behind asterisks

THE EDITOR: The local government election campaign has now become a battleground over the contents of Christopher Wylie`s book ‘Mindf--k”.

It is the first time that I have seen a book’s title missing letters and an asterisk inserted. It leaves me to wonder what is in the mind of the writer in leaving out the letters. There are only two vowels that can be inserted to complete the word and in both cases, they carry what I consider to be the same dirty meaning.

Was the intention of the writer to appeal to readers with dirty minds? It says much about the credibility of the writer.

IMAM IQBAL HYDAL

Felicity

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Don't hide behind asterisks"

Letters to the Editor

PNM/UNC now and forever

THE EDITOR: My mantra, the PNM/UNC forever, matters now more than ever. What can small…

Oil + gas math

THE EDITOR: The Ryder Scott Report shows ten years' gas reserves remaining for TT. Students…

Treat women, girls better

THE EDITOR: The United Nations General Assembly has declared November 25 International Day for the…

Do police really care?

THE EDITOR: Ram­ra­jie Gob­in, 49, who was dis­cov­ered hacked to death at her home in…