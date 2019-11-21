Digicel offers government ICT solutions

Addressing the seminar at Hyatt are Shakka Subero, head of government, Digicel Business, from left, Liam Donnelly, general manager, Digicel Business Eileen Ruddy, COO, Trend Media, Sean Phillip, sales manager, Trend Media and Brian Cane, Digicel Group, head of IOT. - Joan Rampersad

DIGICEL BUSINESS shared insights that can assist government in providing improved services via technology powered by Digicel and its partners.

Liam Donnelly, general manager, Digicel Business, at a breakfast seminar at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Tuesday, told the gathering: “We want to bring to you some of the New York technology and some of the trends happening globally that we believe can help enable TT and to reach much more advanced services for all citizens of the country.”

Digicel was not just a website operator, he said, but “has adopted a lot of international trends and we’re now trying to drive a technology and an ability into TT and the rest of the Caribbean.”

Shakka Subero, head of government, Digicel Business, said Digicel’s investment in TT has been over

US$2

million and that investment has been redounding to a lot of things that are seen in the market.

“Globally, we have invested USD$5 billion, and growing in investments in TT. We also have investments regionally in Barbados, Dominica, Bermuda, Curacao, Grenada, Cayman, Haiti and Jamaica.

Subero said with the use of ICT (information and communications technology) across the region, Digicel can tell if there is a problem happening wherever in the region, like if there is a break in fibre.

“We are able to have that redundant network and still be able to provide our client the resilient and resounding network that you are accustomed and familiar with.”

He added, that apart, backed up are its data centres in the various islands in which it operates, so it is able to bring up whatever data storage and networking is required to ensure the systems will always be operating for their clients.

Subero said Digicel was “fast, nimble and we are able to be agile. We are one of the most resilient companies in the Caribbean. We have a passion for delivery, customer success and customer service.”

With lots of things happening in TT in the next few years, Subero said Digicel Business wants to eliminate wasted time due to bureaucratic systems.

“TT is on the cusp of change. We are here to be one of those change agents and make things happen.”

Having looked at the last budget, Subero said core areas were identified where technology can be used to solve a lot of problems. Among them are the PoS/Scarborough seabridge, health, universities, national security, local government, housing, agriculture and the police.

He said inter-island communication, transfer of medical records, smart classes online, connectivity between security services, communication with local government councillors, the use of smart connectivity in housing developments, grow-house technology for produce and shared communication with the police can all be developed and customised via ICT for best results.

Bryan Kane, Digicel Group head of IoT (Internet of Things) said all things can be achieved with very small sensors and devices and small pieces of business data.

He explained: “It’s not just about recording information where crime is concerned, but identifying incidents through analytics and behaviour. Imagine if we can detect road traffic incidents and alert systems to tell us what is going on. Taking those video feeds and analysing the data, identifying clear offences can reduce and even prevent crime.”

Digicel, Cane said, is on the road to 5G and network splicing, and the latter was very important for new technologies.

He said: “Not all smart city devices can fit into one network. It’s important to work with the correct partner to make sure their future roadmap matches yours.

“The technology itself works very well. We employ devices and sensors, we collect the data, we analyse, optimise and improve on the current systems that are in place and then we pump that back into our city services. But this is a continuous cycle. It is about getting all information and intelligence into one place where we can actually use it for real purposes and to improve the lives of all our citizens.”

Eileen Ruddy, COO of Trend Media, Digicel’s sister company, said Trend Media has access to a

database of over 250,000 users on a daily basis. “Our key objective is to connect advertisers with our targeted audiences in a creative and impactful way.”

Sean Phillip, sales manager of Trend Media, took the audience through some of the solutions that the company

can offer the TT government to help improve services.

She said it also provides real-time tracking on its ads posted on Google, YouTube and everywhere on the internet, as well as reaching customers by age, gender, social standing, behaviour, location and more.