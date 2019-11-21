Corneal ready to move on from salary saga

Anton Corneal -

ANTON CORNEAL, former TT youth football team coach, men’s team assistant and TT Football Association (TTFA) technical director, is ready to move on from the five-and-a-half-year-old saga involving his unpaid salary.

The ex-TT midfielder/striker, represented by attorney Richard Sirjoo, was awarded $3,488,375, in an oral ruling by Port of Spain High Court judge Vasheist Kokaram on Wednesday.

Corneal quit his role as TTFA technical director on April 2014 – during the tenure of Raymond Tim Kee.

After repeated requests for a resolution from both Tim Kee and his successor David John-Williams, Corneal eventually agreed to return as technical director, providing his outstanding salary was paid.

However, the TTFA told Corneal in July that his contract would not be renewed and he decided to use legal means to recoup what was owed to him.

In a brief interview on Thursday, Corneal said, “I’m glad that this matter is over with. I know it has been years, but I’m happy to put this matter behind me and move on.”

On his financial struggles, Corneal said, “It affected my life, since I wasn’t able to plan properly how to do things.”

This High Court ruling was the third, in successive days, against both the TTFA and its president David John-Williams, who is seeking another four-year term at its executive elections on Sunday.

On Monday, the Venture Credit Union was awarded a $23 million judgment against John-Williams. And on Tuesday, at the Port of Spain High Court, the TTFA was ordered to pay $5 million to ex-TT men’s team coach Stephen Hart for a breach of contract.

Corneal expressed his disappointment at John-Williams's handling of the matter.

“Yes, I felt John-Williams didn’t live up to his end of the bargain, but I don’t want to get into any war of words. I’m just ready to put this matter to rest.”

The 55-year-old Corneal is a lecturer to Caribbean technical directors, for both FIFA and Concacaf, and his next stint will be in St Lucia next week.

He said he will not be turning his back on TT football.

“I’m still involved, I still help when people have courses. But I’m willing to help if called upon.”