Comedy friends in Christmas show

FemCom's Lyrix (Louris Martin Lee-Sing), left, and Just Lisa (Lisa Allen-Agostini). -

Humorous calypso will rub shoulders with Christmas carol parodies and stand-up comedy when female comic team FemCom stages its Christmas Show next month.

A FemCom Christmas Show will feature guest comedians Simmy the Trini, Mizz Jinnay, Kevin Soyer, Abebele, and special guest star Errol Fabien.

FemCom is the duo of Lyrix (Louris Martin Lee-Sing) and Just Lisa (Lisa Allen-Agostini). Since April, when they launched the monthly FemCom Show, they have continued to develop their Caribbean feminist comedy act and make friends in the industry. They could not invite all their past guest performers but they picked some memorable ones, FemCom said in a media release.

“Simmy the Trini was our very first special guest star,” said Lyrix and Just Lisa. “We cut our comedy teeth at her open mic show, Haul Yuh Mic. She’s one of the very few women in stand-up comedy here. We met Kevin Soyer on that circuit, too. He’s a wickedly funny guy. We had to ask them to perform again at our Christmas Show.”

Mizz Jinnay, a theatrical performer known for her LGBTQ anthem Love is Love, was a guest performer at the FemCom Pride Show in June. Calypsonian Abebele specialises in extempo and humorous ditties; he was the feature in August at the FemCom Jumbie Edition celebrating Trinidad’s folklore.

Errol Fabien, a don of stand-up and one of this country’s beloved funnymen, is a mentor to FemCom. December 5 is also his birthday.

Lyrix and Just Lisa will complete the programme with their parodies of seasonal classics. Fem.Com said, “Wait till you hear what a lady asks for in our version of Nap Hepburn’s Tell Santa Claus. Hint: it’s not a trumpet and a concertina. And Santa Baby—!"

Showtime is 8 pm.

