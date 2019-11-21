CAL launches new cargo programme

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) recently launched its Cargo Loyalty programme. Shaking hands to celebrate the occasion are CAL CEO Garvin Medera (second from right) and GM Marklan Moseley. At right is CAL executive manager Giselle Laronde-West while at left is corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure. The event took place at CAL’s Golden Grove office. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) unveiled a new cargo loyalty programme last Friday at its headquarters on Golden Grove Road, Piarco.

Customers enrolled in the loyalty programme can earn miles every time they ship with CAL's cargo services.

At the unveiling, general manager of CAL's cargo services Marklan Moseley said, "Today's (Friday) launch marks an important step in the growth of CAL cargo and the vision we, the company, hold for its future."

The new programme is part of an effort to expand CAL's global reach and bolster its cargo brand.

"Our current loyalty programme members can now use their existing Caribbean Miles account to gain miles with every transaction conducted with CAL's cargo. Customers without an account may register via the CAL website, free of charge," said Moseley.

Programme members will earn miles based on the dollar value of the freight charge applicable to their shipment. There will be no cap on the maximum number of miles that members can earn through shipping in one calender year.

Moseley said the company is seeking to not lose sight of customers as it continues to grow.

He added, "The decision to give back to our customers is a natural step in the overall development of our company and we are proud of this programme, confident that it will bring increased value to you and also stimulate new customers to utilise our services," said Mosley.

Executive manager of CAL's customer experience Giselle Laronde-West commended the effort saying that the company is continuously working to improve all aspects of its services.

"CAL cargo has started this initiative and they are focusing on improving the customer service and delivery. It's not just (that we are trying to improve) CAL in some areas, it's the entire operations with cargo being a part of that," said Laronde-West.

Laronde-West listed the company's website update, new mobile app, new lay away flight services and recently introduced Lite Fares as efforts that complement the cargo programme.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said it's key that the company focuses its efforts on increasing access to the global cargo market noting that it is valued at over US$6 trillion.

"Today's launch is just the latest development in our growing cargo business," said Medera.

Medera said the new services offered by CAL, including the cargo programme, is the result of customer surveys and data drive research done by a CAL appointed team.

"This launch is the result of the ongoing dialogue we have had with customers. It is part of our drive to improve the customer experience and offer viable flying service," he said.

The cargo programme is not a stand alone effort but is geared towards aligning CAL's cargo approach with customer objectives.

CAL has expanded its cargo capabilities to reach destinations such as Anchorage, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon, Toronto and Vancouver. The company has also introduced cargo services twice weekly between Curacao and Trinidad. The expanded capabilities result from interline agreements.

For the Christmas season, CAL's cargo services will also increase its capacity which will include six weekly flights to Port of Spain, five weekly flights to Kingston and two weekly flights to Guyana and Barbados.

On the future of CAL services, Laronde-West said, "There is a great shift taking place in business today. That shift is emphasising on customer service experience."

Noting customers are key to CAL, she said, "The changing needs of customers and technology have forced businesses to make customer-centred approaches to their operations. We (at CAL) are all about transforming the meaning of business and joining the conversation especially as we are in the hospitality industry where customers are our bread and butter."