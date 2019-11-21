Bridal show taps into latest trends

A cake on display at the inaugural Mr and Mrs Bridal Show. -

SCORES of couples and brides-to-be were presented with a first-hand look at some of the most trending and popular designs for 2020 at the inaugural Future Mr and Mrs Bridal Show at Passage to Asia in Chaguanas on Saturday.

Over 25 vendors and exhibitorsfrom throughout TT converged to showcase an array of their latest designs, concepts and unique wedding packages. Engaged couples were also lucky to receive free one-on-one consultations with Trinidad Weddings founder and seasoned wedding expert Simone Sant-Ghuran.

As smooth, gentle instrumentals set a graceful tone, couples, partnered with soon-to-be in-laws, browsed the wide range of booths which featured almost every aspect of a modern-day wedding. From authentic Indian bridal apparel, multi-media services, mixologists, venues, décor, flowers, suits, dresses, make up, deejays and image and wedding consultants, the event was abuzz with activity.

Event host, Sant-Ghuran, stated, “We want to give couples a preview of 2020’s trends. That’s why we had the show in November so couples can have an early idea as to what is trending now and popular in the near future. We need to keep them informed because there’s so much planning in preparation for a wedding. There are a lot of proposals that happen over the Christmas period and New Year’s so we’re getting them ready for this new stage of life.”

Patrons of Saturday’s exclusive exhibition were also privy to special pricing to encourage couples to make their deposits and down payments beforehand. According to Sant-Ghuran, weddings have previously been a family-oriented affair. However, it has evolved on a much larger scale and has opened doors to multiple new ideas, initiatives and even markets.

“Now, we find that couples are busier professionals who don’t have the time to plan. This is why a lot of them prefer wedding co-ordinators and planners rather than have the family alone take all the pressure of preparing,” she added.

Marissa Dookeran of House of Zari (East Indian bridal wear), said she believes that modern couples are now going the extra mile to ensure their wedding is an unforgettable experience. House of Zari specialises in high-end East Indian bridal wear and contrary to some beliefs, Asian bridal apparel continues to grow immensely among all races.

“Our fabrics and designs are always the latest styles from around the world,” Dookeran said. “The demand is there and it’s a niche market. A lot of our bridal wear comes semi-stitched so we can also customise them to perfectly suit the shape of the customer. Traditional wear is always trending, you just need to know what to look for and who to market it to.”

Booths featured at the exposition were Walk on Water Weddings, Cocoa Media (photography), Flowers to Treasure, Ecliffe Elie (men’s suits), Jamie Rampersad (makeup), Guanfranco Media, Bakery Treatz (cakes/snacks), House of Zari (authentic Indian wear), Y Media (photography), Rink Films (videography), Estate 101 (venue at Saddle Road, Maraval), Vintage Bridal (gowns/dresses/suits), Clinical Media Group, Emerald Designs and Event Services (décor), Image by Jo (image consultant/style/colour and body assessment), Level Concoctions (mixologists and deejays), CSB Events (bridesmaids/flower girl dresses) and Trinidad Weddings (wedding consultants).

Sponsors were Emerald Designs and Event Services, CMG, Walk On Water Photography and Taj 92.3FM.