Book on TT culture launched

Author Nasser Khan, fourth from left, poses with students from his alma mater St Mary's College and other officials at Tuesday's launch of his book Celebrating Trinidad and Tobago's Culture and the Arts at the Ministry of Education on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - Tyrell Gittens

TYRELL GITTENS

LIBRARIES in over 600 educational institutions will soon receive a copy of the book Celebrating Trinidad and Tobago's Culture and the Arts.

The book was launched on Tuesday at the Ministry of Education, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Written by Nasser Khan, the book contains 33 chapters on topics including Carnival, literary arts, religious festivals, culinary arts and music.

"I am really truly humbled to stand before you this morning by God's grace to be handing over my 19th corporate-sponsored publication. Hopefully this tool will be used as a reference tool for cultural projects and arts and the culture," Khan said at the launch.

Reading an excerpt, he lamented, "Currently in the schools of TT there are no books specific to the culture and the arts. Students and teachers are therefore encouraged to use a variety of resources for assignments."

Khan said 2,000 copies of the book were printed, with support from First Citizens Bank and Shell. Books will be distributed to 125 secondary schools and 440 primary schools. Copies will be given to the libraries of Nalis, the University of the West Indies (UWI), the University of TT (UTT) and COSTAATT.

"I wanted this book to be a 'one-stop' shop to reduce the amount of time it takes for people to consult multiple sources on the history and culture of TT," Khan explained. "Hopefully this book will prove to be a valuable resource in this regard as it attempts to cover a wide variety of culture and the arts."

Saying that culture affects aspects of our lives, Khan added, "From our culture and arts perspective, TT is as diverse, multiracial, multicultural and multi-religious a society as one can find. Our youth, therefore, must appreciate and understand our culture and the arts."

Minister of Culture Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "The very title of this book, Celebrating Trinidad and Tobago's Culture and Arts, speaks to the importance of what this book brings to our young people."

She added it is important for people to recognise the country's rich culture and develop a greater sense of patriotism.

"The preservation of culture is important to us in TT. Proud citizens seek to build their country," she said.

Gadsby-Dolly looks forward to young people using the book to understand and love the country's culture more.

First Citizens head of brand and marketing Larry Oltan said supporting the book was strongly aligned to the bank's corporate social responsibility efforts towards youth, development, education and culture.

"Nasser and First Citizens have formed a partnership over many, many years, a relationship we cherish because of the value of Khan's output," Olton said.

Khan's publications include Profiles: Heroes, Pioneers and Roles Models of Trinidad and Tobago (2012), a chart of vegetables, root crops and herbs of TT (2010) and a History of West Indies Cricket through Calypsoes (2016). Khan will issue his 20th publication in 2020 and will follow the historical themes of his previous publications.