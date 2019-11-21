Belmont jewel thieves on the run

CLOSE to $1.5 million worth of jewels were stolen from a Belmont jeweller on Wednesday afternoon.

After locking the jewels in two safes, the jeweller left home at 9.55 am, and discovered she had been robbed around 4 pm. She found her kitchen window burglarproofing removed and the safes gone.

Apart from the jewels the woman also lost $20,000, US$8,000, £700, Can$500, €200, and a $5,000 designer bag.

The jewels are worth an estimated $1,465,000, excluding a Rolex watch valued at US$30,000.