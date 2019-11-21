Beach Camp Boys take the double at Atlantic finals

CHAMPS: Beach Camp Community School display their trophies after winning the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football League Under12 title, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium,yesterday. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE boys of Beach Camp Community Primary made history yesterday, at the under-12 finals, of the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football League, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain when they toppled Enterprise Government 4-3 in a nail-biting finish.

This victory came a few hours after Beach Camp’s conquest earlier in the morning, when their under-15 team toppled Montgomery Government in the finals.

According to a release, it was the first time in the history of the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football League that both boys’ titles were claimed by one school in the same year. In the fourth minute of play, in the Under 12 final, skipper Supreme Outar put Enterprise Government on the scoresheet, but Beach Camp soon answered with an equaliser by Andel Gabriel followed by another bullet into the net by to bring the score to 2-1.

Enterprise Government, however, put up a good fight as they continued to fight for possession and created goal scoring chances with Outar taking another shot that only narrowly missed the net.

The second half started with a bang as Donovan Drayton scored a beautiful goal for Beach Camp, bringing the score up to 3-1. Not long after, Drayton scored his double bringing up to the score to 4-1.

Enterprise Government could not be discouraged as Israel Outar shot one into the net for his team to bring the score to 4-2.

With mere seconds to spare, Enterprise Government’s Oncil Immanuel scored in a final attempt to keep his team’s hopes alive, but their opponents could not be caught. With the sounding of the final whistle, Beach Camp Primary were crowned champions.

In the day’s earlier match, in the final five minutes of extra time, skipper Derrel Garcia scored the winning goal for Beach Camp Community Primary against Montgomery Government Primary in an action-packed Boys Under-15 finals.With chants from supporters and a vibrant rhythm section, the energy was soaring on the field as the boys brought their A-game as they vied for the coveted trophy having gone undefeated throughout the season. To kick off the match, Beach Camp held steady possession of the ball. But within a mere five minutes in, Tyrell Frederick of Montgomery Government scored the first goal of the game to put his school on the board. In a quick turnaround, Montgomery added another goal to their scorecard with a free kick by To Peters just shy of the five minute mark.

But this proved to be the greatest motivator for Beach Camp as Derrel Garcia answered back with a beautiful goal past three Montgomery defenders to bring the score to 2-1. In an effort to keep the momentum going and even the score, Beach Camp attempted a free kick but it could not get past Montgomery goalie Le Shawn Garcia. Throughout the match, both teams consistently encroached on their rival’s goalie box but attempts were saved by impressive skill by the respective goalies.

In the second half of the match, Beach Camp looked for the equaliser as they maintained possession in their rival’s half. After unsuccessful free kick attempts and with Montgomery steadily regaining ball possession, Beach Camp finally got the break they were fighting for with a triumphant goal from Andel Gabriel that sent Beach Camp supporters into an uproar, pulling the trophy away from Montgomery with only two minutes left of regulation time.

With ten minutes of extra play time, the first half saw play in the middle of the field, both teams persistently defending their rival’s from play time on their territory. The second half saw a shift as Montgomery’s offence ramped up efforts to keep the ball in their rival’s territory with three goal attempts saved by Clement. But this proved no match for Garcia who once again responded to Montgomery by scoring the winning goal for his school to make Beach Camp the Boys Under-15 football league champions and snag the award for MVP.