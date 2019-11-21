ASP Alexander, Faye Ann get keys to Pt Fortin

ASP Roger Alexander, left, receives the key to the Borough of Pt Fortin from Mayor Abdon Mason at the Borough Hall Auditorium yesterday. - Vashti Singh

THERE was an air of celebration tinged with sadness as soca artiste Faye Ann Lyons-Alvarez, ASP Roger Alexander and Paul Leacock received the keys to the borough of Point Fortin yesterday.

Lyons-Alvarez and Alexander were both born in Point Fortin, and Leacock, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, who was born in Diego Martin, grew up in the borough.

The key-giving ceremony coincided with the last statutory meeting of the borough for this term, and was one of the last official functions performed by mayor Abdon Mason, who will not be returning to office after the December 2 local government elections.

Mason said he chose that time to present the keys to the trio because there would be no other time to do so. The choice of individuals needed no explanation, he said. Lyons-Alvarez’s excellent work in the field of culture was well known.

“So too Leacock, whose roots and relatives are from Point Fortin, and Alexander, a well-known law-enforcement person.”

In accepting the keys, Alexander said, “He who has wisdom, knowledge and understanding as a warrior can lead men into battle, but at the same time he must teach, mentor coach and inspire others.

"The task is tedious. Any other citizen would give up, but when you come from Point Fortin, there is nothing like giving up,” he said as the audience erupted in applause and laughter.

“There is no retreat and no surrender until the battle is finished and we are victorious.”

He encouraged the audience to continue to inspire and encourage, saying if they are able to change one life a day, they would have done well.

Leacock said he was a proud son of the soil. It was the positive experience of growing up in Point Fortin, which has a population of about 21,000 and the values inculcated in him that prepared him for chairmanship of Tunapuna/Piarco, which has a population of over 100,000. So to receive the keys to the borough as a representative of the Edwards clan was a proud moment for him.

Lyons-Alvarez, accompanied by her husband Ian “Bunji” Alvarez, whom she dubbed as being one of them, was equally gratified and proud.

“We don’t leave Point Fortin, we bring people to Point Fortin.”

She said, “Plenty people won’t understand that it’s not just the award of the key that’s important today. It’s the fact that it is coming from home, where I started my career. I have gotten numerous awards from numerous places, but nothing feels better than coming home, driving from the street where you drove for band rehearsals, going to the venue to perform where you started your career, seeing the people who supported you from jump and still supporting you. Thank you very, very, very much for that.”

Like Leacock, she said Point Fortin shaped her into a determined, reliant and forceful person, because she came from women of strong stock.

She said she was grateful for the ceremony because it made her aware that Alexander was also a son of the soil.

“So when you see me speeding, don’t give me a ticket. We have to look out for one another," she told the cop.

"It is nice to know we have good people from Point Fortin doing big things worldwide, I am proud to stand her to see such marvellous examples of what Point Fortin can be.”