TT recidivism rate at 51 per cent

Paul Richards

THIS country's recidivism rate (the rate convicted criminal reoffends after being released) stands at 51 per cent.

This was reported Wednesday by chairman of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services and Public Administration Paul Richards as the JSC met with officials of the Prison Officers Association, Eye on Dependency programme, The Way of Holiness church, New Hope Prison Ministry and two reformed ex-offenders.

He said information from the National Security Ministry showed the recidivism rate was 50 per cent in 2014, rose to 54 per cent in 2015, fell to 51 per cent in 2016, rose to 55 per cent in 2017 and then fell again to 51 per cent last year. Richards said the most prevalent offences in the reoffender programme was drug offences and property offences.

"It means that more of the persons who are being released in society are ending back up into the system."

Richards said the percentage of the prison population convicted of serious crimes was 75.3 per cent and 24.7 per cent for minor offences. He pointed out that the monthly upkeep for an inmate at the Immigration Detention Centre was $7,500 per month and an inmate at Remand Yard at Golden Grove, Port of Spain Prison and Carrera Convict Prison was $15,736.

"So it is on our interest in TT to provide a proper restorative justice and rehabilitation system so that we can facilitate inmates re-engaging society in a productive manner."