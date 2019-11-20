Sports Kings clinch WASA Invitational Table Tennis crown

THE Sports Kings reigned supreme over their opponents to clinch the Division One title of the fourth edition of the WASA Invitational Table Tennis Tournament 2019 on Sunday evening at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Most valuable player, Puerto Rican Hector Berrios was tested on the last day but played the entire tournament unbeaten as he led his team to the promise land after a (3-1) final victory over Queen`s Park One. Berrios overcame a tough challenge from Guyanese Joel Alleyne to win 3-2 (11:4, 11:13, 11:7, 10:12, 11:2) and gave his team the one nil lead. Britton pulled QPCC levelled when he defeated Arun 3-1 (11:6, 3:11, 11:7, 11:3). The Kings pair of Berrios/ Roopnarine won the important doubles match 3-0 (11:6, 11:8, 11:5) over the Guyanese Britton/ Alleyne. However, Berrios had to comeback from a 2-1 set margin to defeat Britton 3-2 (11:8, 6:11, 3:11, 12:10, 11:7) to claim the $8,000 cheque.

After winning the title Arun Roopnarine said, “It was certainly hard work to maintain the physical and mental fitness as the matches got harder but my teammate, Hector Berrios played incredible throughout and we worked as a team to bring the victories.”

Servivors clinched the Division Two title and $4,000 in cash prizes after a 3-2 victory over D`Abadie Youths. Isa Mohammed won two matches while Musaahib Newaj was victorious in the deciding match. For D’Abadie Youths, Declan John won his match as well as the doubles when he partnered with Franklyn Seechan.

In the Third Division, QPCC 3`s all-female team of veteran Merle Baggoo and her two young troopers Chloe Fraser and Imani Edwards- Taylor secured the $2,000 cash prize when they sealed the victory 3-2 victory over the father/son pairing of David and Malik Gopaul from Solo Crusaders Two.

QPCC`s Fraser got the ball rolling with a victory over the recent U-11 champion, Malik Gopaul 3-1 (11:9, 11;2, 9:11, 11:9). Then, David revenged his son`s defeat to win easily against Edwards-Taylor passing her (11:7, 11:8, 11:6) to tie the match 1-1. Fraser/ Edwards - Taylor won the doubles 3-1 (11:6, 15:17, 12:10, 11:6) to take the lead. The senior Gopaul once again levelled the score at 2-2 when he defeated Fraser 3-1 (4:11, 5:11, 11:8, 9:11). Edwards/ Taylor held her nerves against a fighting Malik to win 3-2 (8:11, 11:9, 13:15, 11:8, 11:6).

Third place finishers:

Division 1 – Carenage Blasters 1

Division 2 – Carenage Blasters 2

Division 3- DJR

Most Valuable Players:

Division 1 – Hector Berrios

Division 2 – Isa Mohammed

Division 3 – Imani

Edwards- Taylor