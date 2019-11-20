Sat’s son: He dedicated his life to TT

Pallbearers led by Vijay Maharaj, son of the late Satnarayan “Sat” Maharaj, carry his body during his funeral at the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, St Augustine, yesterday. - Ayanna Kinsale

LATE secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Sri Satnarayan Maharaj dedicated his life to the service of God, the SDMS and the people of TT, said his son, acting SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj.

He was speaking yesterday at his father’s funeral at the SDMS Headquarters, Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, Eastern Main Road. Maharaj, who had served as secretary general since 1977, died on November 16 after being hospitalised after a stroke. He was 88.

Maharaj said being the eldest son of Sat Maharaj was a journey in life at which his ancestors from India would shake their head in wonderment. He recalled his father influenced the Hindu diaspora and hobnobbed with leaders worldwide. He said growing up in London was difficult because it was a racial society and he was neither black nor white.

“The only friend I had was my father.” He said calling his father a strong man was an understatement. He had the courage to say what needed to be said when no one was prepared to say it and the country did not want to hear it.

“Sat was prepared to speak the uncomfortable truth that would upset the status quo. Sat never wanted anything more than a level playing field.” He said his father was concerned that other religions had radio stations, Hindus had to refuse a religious symbol (the defunct Trinity Cross) as a national award, and Hindus had to send their children to schools where other denominations would teach them.

He also questioned why people had to give up Indian culture to be a “true Trini.”

“He was a Trini to the bone.”

He noted Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu School had achieved five consecutive President’s Medals, as his father had predicted, and he had told Vijay before he died that the school would not go to six, but seven.

He said farewell to his father on behalf of the family. “You will forever be our guiding light and our spirit in the hearts of the nation and the international community. I thank you, my father.”

Under Maharaj’s leadership, the SDMS grew to have 150 mandirs, more than 50 schools, and its own radio station, Radio Jaagriti 102.7 FM, and TV channel, TV Jaagriti.

Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) representative Fr Martin Sirju said Maharaj was an iconic figure, and while he had his faults, it was not a day to focus on his shortcomings. He recalled Maharaj was a supporter of the IRO and despite disagreements, never withdrew his support.

He said Maharaj was about seeking truth, whether in religion, politics, culture, education and history, though he did not express his opinions in the most delicate manner.

“But he was never without an opinion, and he sought to defend it with a ferocity...brandishing his swords and aiming his arrows at his opponents. Many fell victim to his weapons and pen. He took no prisoners.”

He said Maharaj worked hand in hand with other religions in education to fight off any encroachments against the Concordat (an agreement between the State and religious bodies which gives the bodies the right to determine their own curricula).

Pandit Capildeo Maharajh, in his tribute, praised Maharaj as an extraordinary individual.

“There are many in this country who will be in mourning.”

He said Maharaj’s life was one of selfless service, love and compassion. He recalled the Hindu greeting “Sita Ram” was formalised by Maharaj and is now used even when communicating with Hindus overseas. “He was a pioneer and trendsetter in the realm of Hindu society. Our heartfelt sympathies to the family and all the lives he touched.”

Those in attendance included Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition MPs Rudranath Indarsingh, Barry Padarath, Ramona Ramdial, Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie and Dr Tim Gopeesingh,

Also present were Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar, former minister Winston Dookeran, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, AmChamTT CEO Nirad Tewarie, RC Archbishop Jason Gordon, Pastor Clive Dottin of the Seventh Day Adventist church, Islamic Front head Umar Abdullah, ASJA head Yacoob Ali, and Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez of the First Peoples.