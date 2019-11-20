Rousillac school raising funds for gowns, grounds

Ronaldo Narine wears one of the gowns at the 2019 SEA graduation at Rousillac Presbyterian Primary, standing with him is his sister Ameisha and his mother PTA vice president Jennelle Narine. -

The Parent Teacher Association of the Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School is calling for support for its fundraiser to buy graduation gowns for pupils and to fix the school's playground.

For the past 25 years, the graduating pupils have been re-using the same blue gowns for graduation ceremonies following the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

Vice president of the PTA Jennelle Narine said the 50 gowns may not withstand another washing and ironing. But the school does not have the funds to replace them. She said an initial estimate of the cost is about $12,000.

Additionally, Narine said, there is no proper playground for the 244 students who attend the school. There is an area at the back of the school but it is full of cracks and needs a covered pavilion.

“For the past 15 years we have had no sports day on that ground. All sporting activities are conducted on the compound. When we have zonal cricket or other sporting competitions, the children have nowhere to train.

“We have a number of sporting clubs in the school and they have to practise right in the courtyard.”

Narine said the PTA is interested in getting the grounds filled and maintained and a pavilion built so the children can experience outdoor training and exercise, but funding is an issue.

She said the PTA is hoping to raise at least $10,000 for the ground as the nearby Presbyterian Church has offered to assist in this venture.

On December 7, the PTA has organised its first family boat ride aboard the Sea Champion from King’s Wharf, San Fernando. The association said the boat can carry 450 passengers, and it is calling on the business community to buy tickets at $150 each for themselves or a child in need.

Boarding will take place at 3 pm and sailing on the Gulf of Paria will follow from 4 pm-7 pm.

“We are trying to push sales, walking around begging businesses to purchase a ticket for a child and we have also introduced others schools in the area to get on board.”

She said entertainment has been organised with the children in mind, so a Santa Claus will be on board, children can get their faces painted before boarding, and Nigel Salickram will put on a puppet show, along with Hitman the artiste and DJ Rick.

“There will be no oversized coolers, glass bottles or alcohol on board,” Narine emphasised.

She said parents are encouraged to accompany their children and for those parents who are unable to attend, she assured there will be security and lifeguards as well as members of staff to look after them.

For tickets and more info: 797-7295, 331-8351 or 359-9862.