Relatives of murdered burger vendor: ‘Nobody safe anymore’

Randy Neil Dwarika. -

The relatives or murdered vendor Randy Neil Dwarika are afraid for their own lives as they believe no one in TT is safe anymore.

Dwarika, 34, was shot and killed by a man just before 8 pm on Tuesday at the burger cart he operated in St James.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, one of Dwarika's relatives said they did not know why anyone would want to kill him as he worked hard to provide for his family.

"I just feel like nobody is safe right now because these fellas killing you anytime.

"Look how much cameras they had where he (Dwarika) was killed and the gunman didn't care."

The relative also said Dwarika's only child, a two-year-old boy, was also in grief.

No one has yet been arrested.