Prof sues UTT over dept closure

A FORMER University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) professor is suing the university for over $1 million over the closure of its Environmental Department.

Valerie Stoute, who headed the department, filed the action in the Hall of Justice last week, contending that as professor, she was not notified of the closure in 2017.

In her lawsuit, filed by attorney Richard Jaggasar, she said although UTT closed the Environmental Studies programme, she continued to supervise several research students for their masters and doctoraldegrees.

The programme, Stoute added, ran to the end of the academic year and she continued as head of the programme.

Stoute said in her lawsuit that on November 3, 2017, she wrote to UTT and identified 52 students who would be negatively affected by the closure.

She wrote, “Note most of these students have completed nearly 75 per cent of their programme and in two cases, more than that.”

Jaggasar, on Stoute’s behalf, said Stoute will submit that the sudden closure was not in the best interest of the students.

The lawsuit said in July 2018, Stoute was sent on administrative leave on the ground that she exhibited breaches of academic standards, disruptive behaviour and insubordination. No specifics were given of the charges, the lawsuit added.

Stoute was subsequently banned from UTT’s campuses.

“She was told not to interact with students and was ordered to turn over all UTT property, including her laptop, within two weeks.”

Stoute is claiming damages of $760,000 for breach of contract; damages for loss of earnings amounting to $335,000; loss of earning capacity; distress; and legal costs.