Outsiders remain unbeaten in Super 6’s

Autorama Gunners, A. Jaggernauth (L) receives his Man of the Match award from a Hennessy Central Super 6’s official following knock of 33, on Monday. -

OUTSIDERS (8pts) will fight for its place in the Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball Tournament knockout round when Group A action climaxes at Marchin Recreation Grounds, Charlieville, from 6.45pm tonight.

The group leader plays its two remaining fixtures against fifth placed Home Boys (5pts) in the opening match and climax their campaign against third ranked Same Side (6pts) three hours later. Also challenging for a spot in the next round are Premium Contracting Limited (6pts) and Autorama Gunners (8pts), who won their final group match against Puff TT Hitmen by 41 runs on Monday. Premium Contracting Limited will also be hoping to secure a win against fifth ranked Home Boys (4pts) from 7:45pm.

In Monday’s matches, Man of the Match A. Jaggernath smashed 33 to lead Autorama Gunners to 69/5 after six overs faced with A. Parasram (2/8) topping the bowling for Puff TT Hitmen. In reply, the latter was restricted to a low 29/5 courtesy tight bowling spells from R. Mannah (2/3) and S. Prince (2/4). Ultra Shipping Titans also played two games on the night, losing one against Outkast and winning the other by 11 runs over Rising Warriors led by A. Ali’s commanding knock of 37.

Additionally on Saturday, Home Boys disposed of Puff TT Hitmen by a 47-run margin. Home Boys batted first and piled on 83/2 in the six overs faced. In their chase, Puff TT Hitmen crumbled and could only muster up 37/6 with J. Mahabir (21) top scoring. S. Ramkisson (0/2) and S. Wharwood (6/2) were the pick of the bowlers.

The only other match to be contested tonight (Wednesday) will see Group B’s third ranked team, As 11 (4pts) lock horns with fourth placed Furious Force (4pts) from 8:45pm. Meanwhile, Execuprint Hitstarz (12pts) advanced to the knockout stage by topping group C, playing unbeaten in six matches. Also progressing from this group are MUB All Temp Limited (10pts), Heavy Hitters (8pts) and La Vega Sports Club (6pts) respectively.