Man critical after Laventille shooting

A 21-year-old man is being treated after being shot in the arm and head in Laventille this afternoon.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots at around 1.30 pm. Besson Street police were called in and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Along the way they met an ambulance, whose staff treated him and took him to the hospital, where he is warded.

Residents told police they did not know the man from the area and believed he was mentally challenged.