Khan wants Red Force to win group

TT Red Force captain Imran Khan. -

TT Red Force captain Imran Khan said the main focus now for the remainder of the group stage is to top Group B in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament.

The Red Force are only behind leaders West Indies Emerging Players on net run rate, as both teams have an identical record of four wins and one loss from five matches. Red Force pulled off a thrilling two-run win over Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday night. In a shortened 29-over contest because of rain Red Force were dismissed for 179 in 28.3 overs, before Volcanoes were bowled out for 177 in 28.3 overs. Khan is satisfied where Red Force are currently placed. “That is what we wanted to be in this position, (but we are) not taking anyone for granted. We have three games left (in the group stage) and it is one game at a time...Guyana is right there (behind us). Guyana is a tough team as well, there are a lot of senior guys and experienced guys.”

The Guyana Jaguars are in third place behind Red Force and are still in with a solid chance to make the semifinals. Khan wants his team to maintain their form and hopefully it will lead to a top finish in Group B. “It is about us continuing to win and getting that right momentum going forward for the semifinals. I think that is the most important thing right now to finish top of the group or even second depending on how things go...but hopefully if we win our next three games we should finish on top. That is our main goal as it is right now.”

Khan said it was a strong team effort that led to the victory over Volcanoes, especially in the bowling and fielding departments. “Credit must be given to our bowlers. Yannick Ottley got five, I bowled pretty tight (and) the fast bowlers really pulled it back for us, so I think it was a total team effort. Our fielding was a bit good compared to the other games, we took some crucial catches and the result went our way.”

Ottley was the chief destroyer taking 5/36 in 5.3 overs for the Red Force, fast bowler Anderson Phillip grabbed 2/30 in five overs, off spinner Jon Russ Jagessar snatched 2/39 in six overs and Khan finished with an economical spell of 0/19 in six overs.