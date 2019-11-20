Husband and father of double murder victims ready to leave TT

Lennox Joseph. -

After surviving an assassination attempt that left him scarred in April, retired police constable Lennox Joseph is mourning the deaths of his wife and youngest son. They were shot dead in San Juan on Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday, 65-year-old Joseph said his wife and son, Marsha and Shawn Joseph, were murdered because of a dispute over a plot of land.

He said ownership of the land was hotly disputed leading to arguments both in and out of court.

"I tried my best to get this sorted out. The land is just one plot but the people that did this are really ruthless.

"They shot me all in my stomach back on April but I never dreamed that they would be unleashing this onslaught on my family."

Joseph said he owned the mini-mart where his wife and son worked and was heartbroken to hear of their deaths while at his Hillcrest, Santa Cruz home.

He said he is ready to sell all of his belongings and leave Trinidad for good.