Ex-councillor to Rowley, Kamla: Set example for young candidates

FORMER United National Congress (UNC) councillor Gloria Calliste is appealing to both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader to stop the mudslinging on their respective political platforms.

Calliste's grandson Mickyle Calliste is contesting the Marabella West electoral district for the UNC in the December 2 local government elections.

She said the party leaders need to be exemplars to the many young candidates.

Tthe personal and racial attacks from political platforms, she said, are doing a disservice to young aspiring politicians like her grandson, a university student who wants to make a difference on the political landscape.

Calliste, the sister of calypso icon Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, said while she and her grandson have opted to support the UNC, her niece La Verne Smith, who grew up in her home, is the outgoing People’s National Movement (PNM) councillor for Marabella West. She said another relative, Faith Coombs, is also contesting a seat in the San Fernando City Corporation for the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ).

Calliste said they are all nationals, all-embracing of everything that is TT, and their political choices should not make them a target.

“This is a very complex issue, and one that has to stop. As a councillor, it was my utmost pleasure to serve the people of Marabella West. I remember voting for the first time at the San Fernando Town Hall. Back then, politics was worth the time and earned the respect of the people.”

Now 74, Calliste said over the years PNM/UNC division was planted, “and has begun to grow, and, to be honest, into a very bad tree.

“Social media has also been used as a tool to spread a lot of hate, racism and mudslinging. For the sake of the future generations, we need to put legislation in place to protect our children from these kinds of prejudices.”

She said there were more pressing issues to be dealt with on the platform "instead of harping on who drinking rum.

Calling for order to be restored, she said the pary leaders should begin this change.

“Mr Prime Minister, the children should see in you a model that they wish to emulate one day. Same applies to the Opposition Leader."

Senior politicians should lead by example and do away with divivise politics used to score cheap points, she urged.

“We need people to come together as one in these trying times, to bring back the love and unity we once shared as a nation,” she said.