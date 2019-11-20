Dare to dream, like Sat

THE EDITOR: The world has been transformed by men and women who dared to believe that they could make a difference in spite of opposition. Any leader will tell you that any leadership role is daunting and is one of the most difficult, but yet rewarding positions in the world.

Most great leaders are only appreciated in their death though. When someone is alive there is a human tendency to focus only on their faults. In death however, we focus more on their positive traits. The possession of certain traits alone does not guarantee leadership success.

President general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj was an effective leader in his field of expertise and he was different from other people in certain key respects. He had a passionate and never ending drive for success which led to all his achievements.

He believed in constant and never ending improvement and rarely lacked motivation, strength of character, ambition, energy, tenacity, and initiative. He was a very controversial figure, but there are many principles we can learn from his style of leadership which we can apply in our everyday lives to bring about success.

In his time on earth, he effectively formulated an organisational vision and an effective plan for pursuing it; and took the necessary steps to implement that vision, making it become a reality.

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha successfully and efficiently operates several schools in TT. It was formed back in 1952 when Bhadase Sagan Maraj brilliantly engineered the merger of the Sanatan Dharma Association and the Sanatan Dharma Board of Control.

Under the charismatic leadership of Satnarayan Maharaj, the Maha Sabha modernised all schools and were able to build several secondary schools and early childhood educational centres in spite of opposition and against the odds, to the benefit of the development of this nation.

The world has been developed, modernised and transformed by men and women who dream and think big. Dare to dream like president general Satnarayan Maharaj. Dare to dream.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas