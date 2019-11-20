Children's Authority head: 'Let children enjoy their rights'

Children's Authority, Hanif E.A Benjamin and Ambassador, EU Delegation to T&T, H.E. Aad Biesebroek with students and teacher of Arima New Government School at the primary schools unveiling mural art project at Children's Authority, St. Thomas Village, Chagaunas. - Marvin Hamilton

Students from seven schools across the country showed their artistic abilities in the form of murals which are to be permanently displayed at the Children’s Authority (CA) regional office and assessment centre in Chaguanas.

The unveiling of the primary-school mural art project happened on Wednesday at authority's new centre at Chaguanas Main Road in Thomas Village. It coincided with the 30th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The project, a collaboration between CA, the Education Ministry and the EU Delegation to TT, was aimed at creating awareness of the rights of children and to empower them to get involved in promoting their rights.

CA chairman Hanif Benjamin said the promotion and acceptance of children's rights begins when they themselves are aware of those rights and can enjoy them.

Benjamin said, “If children are considered the building blocks of our nation, the responsible citizens of tomorrow, then they require the respect, special care, protection and enjoyment of their rights to ensure that as a society we are progressing from generation to generation.”

He quoted US abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who said it was easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.

“Can we say that we are indeed proud of what we build today? At the authority, sadly, we receive alarming reports every day where children are being abused and neglected in many ways in our nation, by either family members, relatives, neighbours or strangers.”

He celebrated the efforts of the students of the participating schools. They are Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf, St Mary’s Mucurapo Boys’ RC, Hokett Baptist Primary, Arima New Government, Avocat Vedic Primary, Biche RC, and Guayaguayare RC.

Benjamin also thanked EU Ambassador Aad Biesebroek for recognising the work of the CA and seeking a partnership in the project. He also thanked principals and teachers who helped in the completion of the murals.

Biesebroek, the feature speaker, said children are the future. For children to realise their full potential and prepare for the future, it is important that they grow up in a loving environment with parents who listen and guide them.

They must also grow up with schools and teachers who help them develop their skill and knowledge, help them to excel and stay out of their comfort zones. Governments must create an environment in which schools can function and strive and encourage extracurricular activities and promote sports and culture.

Unfortunately, he said, that is not the reality of all children.

Biesebroek shared some of the projects of the EU Delegation. These include an art exhibition and Let’s Talk TT, a joint initiative by the British High Commission for awareness of gender-based violence.

About the murals, the ambassador said: “We asked them about what children's rights mean to them and to express themselves through arts. I thank the CA, the ministry, for working with us, teachers who worked and encouraged the students to help them produce the murals. I thank the students who worked on this and developed their thinking.”

Students Aisha Mohammed, Amara Malchan and Yannic Modest from the Arima New Government School took turns in explaining their mural as teacher Samantha Tamwing looked on.

Kai Cabrera of Guayaguayare RC gave a description of the painting, saying it was fun. Accompanied by teacher Vindetta Campaine, Cabrera said at the end of the project, students were very sad to part ways with the mural.

Jovan Blake, 11, of St Mary’s Mucurapo Boys’ RC, explained that some parents tend to verbally abuse their children. They call them “bad names” and expose them to an adult situation. The cycle, he said, may be repeated. As a teacher, Janella Lord, stood nearby, Blake said he hopes the mural will increase awareness of this problem.

One of the teachers at the Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf, Yolanda Mitchell, described the painting on behalf of her students, who she said were too shy to communicate.

Reading from a paper prepared by the students, Mitchell said, “School is important because we learn sign language, to read and write and to use a computer. Our painting shows our special schools with all kinds of children, children with physical, medical and mental challenges.”

It also includes children who are deaf, blind, in wheelchairs and with walkers.

Mitchell added, “Our school is safe, with ramps, clean green environment, playground with swings and slides. The painting shows happy childing learning together.”

Biche RC principal Vidia Rampersad posed with students including Donnell Boodoo, ten, who described the painting.

Teacher Ruth Boyd-Gibson of Hokett Baptist Primary looked on as student Jessica Mendez, 11, gave a description of the painting.

Amar Deobarran, a teacher from Avocat Vedic Primary, accompanied students, including Kaden Dookie, to the event.

Nicole Paul was the sign language interpreter at the event.