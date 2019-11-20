Cat bite for the prophet

THE EDITOR: A cat bite is dangerous.

It can cause serious infection.

It should be treated pronto.

If a cat bites you, you should see a medical doctor as soon as possible.

Cat bites introduce harmful bacteria into the human body.

A cat has bitten Prophet Benjamin recently.

I want to wish him well.

How come the good "Prophet" did not see the bite coming?

I am afraid if a cat bites me.

Cat bites can be catastrophic.

Carnival is on the 24 and 25 of February 2020.

I hope you get my meaning.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town