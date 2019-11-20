Cat bite for the prophet
THE EDITOR: A cat bite is dangerous.
It can cause serious infection.
It should be treated pronto.
If a cat bites you, you should see a medical doctor as soon as possible.
Cat bites introduce harmful bacteria into the human body.
A cat has bitten Prophet Benjamin recently.
I want to wish him well.
How come the good "Prophet" did not see the bite coming?
I am afraid if a cat bites me.
Cat bites can be catastrophic.
Carnival is on the 24 and 25 of February 2020.
I hope you get my meaning.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Reply to "Cat bite for the prophet"