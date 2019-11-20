N Touch
Wednesday 20 November 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Cat bite for the prophet

THE EDITOR: A cat bite is dangerous.

It can cause serious infection.

It should be treated pronto.

If a cat bites you, you should see a medical doctor as soon as possible.

Cat bites introduce harmful bacteria into the human body.

A cat has bitten Prophet Benjamin recently.

I want to wish him well.

How come the good "Prophet" did not see the bite coming?

I am afraid if a cat bites me.

Cat bites can be catastrophic.

Carnival is on the 24 and 25 of February 2020.

I hope you get my meaning.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Cat bite for the prophet"

Letters to the Editor

Dear Rev Knolly Clarke

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to president of the Inter Religious Organisation, Rev…

The scholarship conundrum

THE EDITOR: This letter, unsolicited and unpaid, is from a concerned observer. Which prestige schools…