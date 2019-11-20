AG: No stand-off at Grande courts Police: Officers still refusing searches but

Faris Al-Rawi -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday dismissed reports that there was a "stand-off"' at the Sangre Grande Magistrate's Court over police prosecutors and complainants refusing to be physically searched. The AG said after speaking with senior officials, there was no merit to the reports. But senior police sources are insisting their officers will continue refusing to be searched by court security to enter the building.

Responding to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark during a Senate hearing about the incident, Al-Rawi denied the claims and described the report as scandalous.

"There is in fact no stand-off between security services. It has always been and will continue to be part and parcel of the procedure of the judiciary which manages the security at court houses that all persons entering judicial premises are subjected to searches.

"This is particularly the case in so far as there have been recent security threats which are well known in significant and high-profile matters. I had an opportunity to speak to the administrative officer in charge of this matter at the judiciary directly to enquire if there was any merit and I was told that there is no such stand-off."

Al-Rawi also said he was not aware of any slowdown in the pace of processing matters.

Despite this, senior officers in the eastern division insisted that their description of a "stand-off" was accurate as police were still refusing to be searched by security guards.

The officer said the situation continued today as police were still unwilling to submit to searches.

"It's still a stand off. I still don't understand why they are searching the police when they allow them to go in the courts with their firearms anyway. So what are they searching for a knife? An ice-pick?

"It is still a stand off. It's a big concern to all of us. This is a big, stink stand-off. The magistrate has to keep court by the cell. I'm not a politician and the Judiciary isn't making any sense with their so-called security concerns."

Newsday also spoke to a court officer assigned to the Port of Spain Magistrates Court who said the issue was also affecting their work as matters of cash detention were sent to his office to be dealt with from Sangre Grande.

Another senior officer also said a meeting was expected to take place on Wednesday between senior police officers and the head of the MTS security company.