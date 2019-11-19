US Embassy warns of phone scam

THE United States Embassy, Port of Spain, is warning locals to be aware of a scam involving the use of its telephone numbers.

The embassy issued a statement a short while ago to say people should beware of a fraudulent caller who claims to work for the embassy.

It said, “Members of the public informed the embassy they received a call with US Embassy Port of Spain’s telephone number listed as the caller ID. The caller claims to work for the US Embassy and either demands money or offers contract work.

“Please note, the US Embassy does not call to demand money from individuals, and follows specific protocols when tendering offers.”

It says anyone who receives one of these fraudulent calls should report it to to the police Fraud Squad.