Technology and innovation highlighted at BPTT open house

LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE: Journalists explore the vurtual reality gear during BPTT's technology open house at Albion Plaza, Albion Street in Port of Spain on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

NEW TECHNOLOGY and innovations in current technology used in surveying, drilling and acquiring hydrocarbons were highlighted by BPTT during a tech open house held at its Albion Plaza office in Port of Spain on Monday.

The new technology promised to reduce the amount of manpower needed, mitigate risk factors and improve the production of hydrocarbons which have been vital to TT’s economy.

“This is an opportunity to share with you the technologies which we are deploying here in TT as well as elsewhere in the BP group,” said BPTT regional president, Claire Fitzpatrick.

She said the technologies highlighted were piloted in TT and developed and improved by BP staff in TT.

One innovation, called Subsurface Machine Learning, identified subsurface features that would better be able to assist in prospecting sites for drilling, using seismic data to generate a 3D image in selected areas.

Another, called Lytt (pronounced light) improves the ability to monitor down hole well conditions using sonar waves to determine the presence of solids, liquids or gas in wells with a real-time feedback to the user.

A third, called the Argus Suite, used data analytics to identify flaws or gaps in the performance of the entire production grid, and allow for technicians to make adjustments so the entire production grid could run at optimum capacity.

“This is just a sample of some of the terrific work that is going on here in TT as well as BP globally. This is around how we use data, how do we get digital, how do we apply new technologies and also how do we apply existing technologies in a different way.”

With the innovations, Fitzpatrick said staff would be free to improve on technology already being used, and would take BPTT into the future.

“As we get more efficient in doing a lot of these things, you will see a lot of time reduction and that is a good thing. If I can free people up, then they can use their intellectual capacity to actually find more innovations and develop more things.”