Sobers gives thanks withCrackers and Cheese

Stacey Sobers -

GARY CARDINEZ

A week after graduating from COSTAATT with an associate degree in performing arts, Stacey Sobers will give thanks and celebrate with Crackers and Cheese.

The event will feature two music bands, Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne, and Music Connection, and patrons just might get a little sibling rivalry, as Sobers sings with Music Connection and her brother Kevin plays with Moyenne.

The show on November 23 at Kafe Blue, on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, will have as its special guest the Caribbean queen of song Mavis John.

Sobers is the reigning Caribbean Calypso Queen of Queens, a title she won in St Kitts/Nevis in 2018. She also won the NWAC National Calypso Queen competition that year.

She started her singing career in 1994 with a group called Black By Nature and later made her name in the soca world with 2001's Let Meh Know When Yuh Coming. She then became the frontline singer with the band Island Vibe and has been a member of the Divas Calypso Cabaret for the last ten years, initially as a cast member/performer and recently as a manager.

Sobers moved into calypso from 2014 and the next year placed fourth in the National Women’s Action Committee Calypso Queen competition. In 2016 she made the semi-finals of the National Calypso Monarch competition with a song called One Love, dedicated to Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin.

The song A People of Substance took Sobers to the finals of NWAC National Queens Competition in 2017 and in 2018 she won the title with Queens and Kings. She also made the finals of this year’s National Kaisorama competition with Make TT Great Again.

Outside of the Carnival season Sobers performs with Music Connection. She has been very active doing this with performance every month locally, regionally and internationally.

Sobers says she intends to perform various genres of music at Crackers and Cheese and the audience will be treated to songs like At Last (Etta James), Orange Coloured Sky (Natalie Cole), Feeling Good Nina (Simone), My Spirit is Music (Ella Andall), Pressure (Carl and Carol Jacobs) and Music (Shadow), among others.

Crackers and Cheese starts at 7 pm.