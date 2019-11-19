Praise falling on dead ears

THE EDITOR: My condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a most remarkable man in the person of Satnarayan Maharaj, secretary general of the Maha Sabha.

Our daily newspapers seemed to be having problems over the weekend in finding space to facilitate everyone who wanted to say something in praise for the late Hindu leader. It is sad to know that the person, in this case Sat, is no longer around to hear the adulation pouring out now, although he was very much alive to hear the scorn and cuss from his detractors.

I believe while he may have been a controversial figure who oft times elicited stinging attacks from those not in agreement with his pronouncements or stance, Sat Maharaj was a national figure who did quite a lot for citizens of this country, especially in the sphere of education. He also championed the cause of equality for citizens of East Indian origin and those who follow the Hindu faith.

Why do we seem to always wait until a person dies to then rush to honour them for their contribution to society? While the secretary general was alive, I heard some of the most vile and awful things said about him. Hardly any praise, though, for the man on what he accomplished.

Now with Sat's passing, everyone including the very same people who were vocal in condemning him, are now falling over themselves to sing his praises. True, Mr Maharaj received formal recognition in the form of a national award, but I refer to praise and recognition from the individual level, for a man who, whether we like him or not, has contributed to our society.

We should not wait until a person is dead to sing individual praise while freely dishing out criticisms to that person when they were alive. It is better to just stay quiet. It's the same with our performing artistes. We enjoy their music, plays, writings and other acts, yet we hardly ever say so while they are alive.

But the minute they close their eyes we clamour for state funeral, national awards and street signs in their honour. It's simple really: the dead cannot hear the praise coming their way no matter how hard you shout.ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan