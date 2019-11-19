Police refuse to be searched Sangre Grande court hearings in cells

Police are refusing to comply with an order that they should be searched, or “frisked,” by MTS security guards when entering the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.

As a result, Eastern Division police and members of the Judiciary are locked in a stalemate as this has slowed down the rate at which cases can be heard.

Newsday spoke to a senior police officer in the Eastern Division, who said the order which was reportedly passed down last Tuesday, made it mandatory for police officers to be searched as they go into the courts.

The officer said although the police had said they would leave their guns at the Sangre Grande Police Station, across the street from the court, on the Toco Main Road, the security guards insisted on searching them.

He said, “I would honestly like to know what they are looking for. It’s as if they are treating us like we are in kindergarten.

“What threat do we pose to the court officers when we are the ones who are supposed to be maintaining law and order in the country?

“It’s very embarrassing and demoralising, and a lot of officers aren’t going to court because of that. Some are going and subjecting themselves to the searches, but others aren’t putting up with that humiliation.”

The refusal of police to submit to the search slowed the pace of processing, prompting magistrates to go to the holding cells at the Sangre Grande Police Station to hear cases and grant bail.

The senior officer said the police were expecting to have a meeting with judiciary officials to resolve the issue, but he was still calling for answers as to why he and his subordinates were being searched.

“I’m trying to understand it. Why do you want to search a police officer for security reasons? It’s no problem for the officer to lodge his firearm in the (police) station, but why do you want to search him? Does he have a knife on him? It doesn’t make sense, the police are there to protect the magistrate and the prisoners from the magistrate. “Telling officers to spread their legs apart and raise their arms while they are in police uniform – this is the lowest state the police officer has been, to be subjected to that.”

Newsday contacted Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, but he declined to comment.

Newsday also tried to contact Judiciary officials by e-mail but had not received any response up until press time.