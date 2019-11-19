People choose Another Man

Dominique Chung, 2019 People's Choice winner of Green Screen's Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition with Green Screen festival director Carver Bacchus. -

Dominique Chung’s Another Man is the winner of the People’s Choice Award among the 25 finalists of the second annual Very Short Shorts (VSS) Mobile Film Competition of Green Screen – the Environmental Film Festival. The award was presented at Green Screen's closing event on November 9 at the Loftt Gallery in Port of Spain.

Inspired by the adage “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure," Chung, a freelancer in the local film and television industry, took on the VSS 2019 theme, Waste Not, Want Not, with her film highlighting how different types of waste produced by various lifestyles could be useful to others, said a media release.

Chung said in the release, “Taking part in the competition has shown me that small efforts can make big changes; a one-minute film can make a difference. I am very interested in making more films that can impact on our attitude and practice towards a sustainable and greener future.”

The $3,000 prize was sponsored by festival lead sponsor SWMCOL. Other winners of the 2019 VSS Mobile Film Competition were overall jury prize winner Eden Eaten by Renaldo "Red" Frederick and youth jury prize winner Compost It by Janis Mollineau. Frederick won $12,000 courtesy bmobile, while Mollineau’s $5,000 prize was sponsored by FilmTT. They received their awards at the festival's opening night on November 5 at Queen’s Hall.

The five-day festival hosted screenings of several feature-length and short films focused on sustainability, including special screenings for more than 900 students from secondary schools across Trinidad at Digicel IMAX over three days. Students also benefited from a series of Green Career Talks each day, when they were able to engage professionals working in the environmental sector to learn more about "green" career opportunities.

Panel discussions addressing the correlation between climate change and migration, the case for banning single-use plastics, as well as challenges and opportunities in the Caribbean audio-visual industry featured prominently in this year’s programme.

Of the VSS Mobile Film Competition, festival director Carver Bacchus said he is confident that: “For a competition only in its second year, the support for this competition was very encouraging. It shows the power of the media devices in all of our pockets is not lost on our partners and sponsors.

"We expect that the scope of what we can do with the competition will only expand in 2020 as we plan to embrace more diverse audiences and engage young people more directly with our development programmes.”

This was the ninth edition of the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival.