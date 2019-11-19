My view on Sat

THE EDITOR: Trinis are a pack of hypocrites.

Suddenly Sat Maharaj is the best thing since sliced sada roti.

The PM and Opposition Leader take the kurma.

Sat was an outspoken individual who did not soften what he had to say.

Here there was an opportunity for improvement.

There is no doubt that he had a measure of success.

It was not all prasad.

Their were allegations surrounding him.

You cannot please all the people all the time.

The good men do stay with their bones.

Give Sat a state funeral and the UNC will depart with him.

The valiant never taste of death but once.

Sat was a valiant man.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town