N Touch
Tuesday 19 November 2019
follow us
News

Mourners pray, Sat Maharaj’s wake

The Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram middle leads pundits in prays during the wake on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
The Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram middle leads pundits in prays during the wake on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

PHOTOS by SUREASH CHOLAI

Satnarayan "Sat" Maharaj son Vijay Maharaj (left) greet mourners during the wake on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha
PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Satnarayan "Sat" Maharaj son Vijay Maharaj (right) and the spiritual leader and Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram during prayer on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha
PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

At Satnarayan "Sat" Maharaj wake mourners clasp their hands in prays on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha
PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

At Satnarayan "Sat" Maharaj wake mourners clasp their hands in prays on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha
PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram middle leads pundits in prays during the wake on Sunday evening at the Champs Fleurs home of the late secretary general of the Maha Sabha
PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Mourners pray, Sat Maharaj’s wake"

News