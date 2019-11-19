Look closer at day care centres

THE EDITOR: Day care centres and pre-schools are popping up everywhere. What is the Ministry of Education doing about this money-making "industry"? We could be entrusting our children to unqualified teachers which could result in indiscipline and a poor academic foundation being laid.

Lest we have forgotten, perhaps it is worthy to remember that child rearing requires a certain unique temperament, inherent motherly skills, discipline and an understanding that children under your care need great responsibility.

If this responsibility to influence and tutor emotionally fragile children is allocated to less experienced, untrained individuals then we risk the fallout of permanently damaged and sometimes dysfunctional children.

The world has become very complex with evidence of stressed adults in the teaching profession exhibiting a propensity for indiscipline themselves and a lack of tolerance.

The question must be asked, with the explosion of daycare schools everywhere is the ministry ensuring certain standards are established and maintained? This way, parents can be reassured that their children are safe and in the care of suitably qualified individuals within the appropriate environment for learning and influence.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Via e-mail