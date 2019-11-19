John-Williams: ‘We’re getting the job done’

From Left: Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, TTFA President David John-Williams and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a tour of the hotel at The Home of Football complex, in Couva,yesterday - Marvin Hamilton

MERE days before the TT Football Association (TTFA) executive elections, which is set to take place on Sunday, the Home of Football, located at Balmain, Couva, was opened after an hour-long ceremony yesterday.

The function was staged in front of the 72-room hotel facility, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Concacaf boss Victor Montagliani, Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, and members of the sporting fraternity (predominantly football) in attendance.

With Local Government elections in the air, John-Williams borrowed a tagline from the People’s National Movement (PNM) to aim towards his critics.

“At the risk of breaching any copyrights to your party, Prime Minister, let me say this administration is ‘getting the job done’,” said John-Williams, as he concluded his welcome address.

The US$2.5 million Home of Football is located next to four local sporting facilities – Ato Boldon Stadium, National Cricket Centre, National Cycling Velodrome and National Aquatic Centre.

The project comprises of a hotel, a sports and entertainment centre, and training fields.

TTFA presidential candidate Richard Ferguson was in attendance, but no member of the United TTFA slate showed up at the function.

United TTFA member Keith Look Loy, who is also the president of the TT Super League, took legal action over the Association’s reluctance to disclose documents relating to the construction of the facility.

In March 2019, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh ordered the TTFA to hand over documents on the construction of the Home of Football to Look Loy. However, Look Loy admitted noticing numerous discrepancies in the general ledger, including payments he knew ought to have been made not being included.

Look Loy claims the TTFA was unable to provide documents for most of the money spent on the project.

John-Williams said yesterday, “While many would expect me to beat my chest and campaign on the facility, I would do no such thing.”

Reflecting on when he replaced Raymond Tim Kee as TTFA president four years ago, John-Williams said, “We considered it a priority to restore our administrative dignity and reputation with FIFA and Concacaf, and the Government, as well as corporate TT, from the shambles we met in 2015. We have now ensured that our audited financial reports are up to date.

“We have put in place sound governance systems which allow our suspended FIFA funding to be restored, and improve our credibility with our stakeholders,” he added. “FIFA believed and supported our vision.”

During his speech, John-Williams expressed his gratitude to the people who supported the venture, including Infantino (through the FIFA Forward programme), Government (in terms of providing the land), the contractors, suppliers, corporate sponsors, TTFA staff and the Sports Company of TT (SporTT).

“This 72-room facility, along with the new training fields and associated facilities, along with the income generated project, to the front of the Ato Boldon Stadium, positions the TTFA to the pole position to rise from the ashes,” said the TTFA president.

“While I share some of the disappointments of the senior team’s performances, I also recognise we are in the rebuilding stage. This Home of Football is a step in the right direction. It now allows us to switch gears to continue the development we have already started, that would now allow us to produce world-class footballers.”

Infantino, who was making his third visit to TT (he turned the sod for the project to start on May 2017), mentioned, “I thank you, Prime Minister, for giving the land to David John-Williams, who had a dream, and this dream became reality. I’ll like to thank Victor for accompanying us (and) David for making it happen.”