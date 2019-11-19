Govt ignoring criminality at sea

THE EDITOR: While the still-mourning families of the seven murdered fishermen wait on Prime Minister Dr Rowley and the very busy Minister of National Security to respond to our multiple weekly letters of appeal, to simply meet with our experienced fisherfolks, nothing is being done to safeguard TT's maritime resources and borders.

We are still waiting for the government to meet with us to consider the appointment of a multi-stakeholder committee, who have already recommended to Cabinet 14 simple, commonsense, easy-to-implement, low-cost and efficient mechanisms for emergency response and safety at sea. But nothing has been done.

The Prime Minister wrote us two weeks ago and promised a meeting with Stuart Young, but then a dreary silence and nothing! Nothing!

Why is our elected Government seemingly unresponsive to the brutality at sea off the coasts of central Trinidad? Would it be different if Tobagonians or people from Westmoorings were being repeatedly attacked and murdered?

A few days ago, we had another pirate attack on the seas off Orange Valley. The pirate vessel had six men and several gunshots were fired at the first attacked fishing vessel, which was chased. Predictably, the Coast Guard never responded to the calls for help from the fishermen under attack.

We appeal to our Government to get off its high horses, with its billion dollar budgets and please, please consider the value of stakeholder inclusion. How many more must die before the Prime Minister considers our constructive recommendations to save the lives of our loved ones out at sea? And by the way, what is the latest with our coastal radars?

Gary Aboud

Secretary, FFOS