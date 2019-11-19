Garcia: Sat was education icon

Education Minister Anthony Garcia - SUREASH CHOLAI

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has praised the late Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Satnarayan Maharaj as an "education icon."

He was speaking on Tuesday at Maharaj's funeral at the SDMS Headquarters, Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, Eastern Main Road. Maharaj died on November 16 after being hospitalised after a stroke. He was 88.

Garcia quoted the phrase that it does not matter how a man died but how he lived, and Maharaj lived a good life.

"At the helm of everything that he did was service, service to the Hindu community, education system and the country in general."

He recalled he had a long, fruitful and excellent relationship with Maharaj, dating back to when Garcia was head of the TT Unified Teachers' Association.

"And for this I thank him. And I thank him for many things, because he has emphasised that in the education system, we cannot do it alone. We need the assistance of all our stakeholders, and Mr Maharaj assisted in ensuring that quality education was delivered to all. He stood resolutely behind this mantra, and therefore today we can all boast that the schools that fell under his jurisdiction have been doing exceedingly well."

He recalled when he was leaving home on Tuesday morning and clouds were hanging darkly overhead his granddaughter commented "Even the heavens were weeping for Mr Maharaj.

"And that tells us how everybody in this society looked upon Mr Maharaj."

He said on Monday he spoke with Lakshmi Girls' principal Sonia Mahase about the landmark achievement of the school, whose pupils have received five consecutive President's Medals.

"And I asked her, 'Tell me, please, what are you doing to ensure that you have received and have attained in your schools?'

"And off the bat she simply said, 'We follow the vision of one Sat Maharaj.'

"And that is significant. Because his vision and influence has seen the education system rise."

He said on Tuesday morning on a radio call-in programme the question was asked whether there had been any progress in the education system and the majority of callers said the system had progressed tremendously.

"And we owe that as a debt of gratitude to Mr Maharaj."