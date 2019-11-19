Death at a wake in Freeport

Stock photo

A 42-year-old Freeport man was stabbed to death at a wake in his village on Monday.

Other residents who attended the wake for an elderly Freeport villager said the community is stunned and never expected such a crime to happen at "home."

Bissoon "Pedro" Ramkissoon was stabbed once in the chest at about 1.30 am at John Persad Extension, where he was attending the wake of an elderly woman. Police said he got in an altercation with a group of men and someone stabbed him. He died at the scene.

The father of three and grandfather of one, Ramkissoon lived at Ramlogan Trace, Uquire Road, Freeport. He worked as a PH driver on the Freeport/St Mary’s route.

A resident told Newsday that reports are Ramkissoon and the men were earlier seen drinking together.

A resident, who requested anonymity, said, "The funeral took place today (Tuesday) for the lady under Christian rites. I am not sure how she died but it was of natural causes.

"We are in shock to know that this killing happened home. I was not there, and I cannot say who killed him.

"We are hearing he was about to leave the wake when it happened. Pedro was a very quiet person. He was a family man and never refused to help others."

Police from the Central Division, including the Freeport police station and the Homicide Bureau Region III, spoke with several residents.

No one has been arrested.

Ramkissoon's funeral is tentatively set for Thursday under Hindu rites.